PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth Rs 18,000 crores in Assam during his upcoming visit to the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday told media persons that PM Modi will land at Tezpur airport on Friday evening. He will head to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and spend the night there.

“On Saturday morning, the Prime Minister will visit the national park and explore the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga. He is scheduled to take Jeep and elephant safaris in the morning at 5.30 on Saturday,” Sarma said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly built Tinsukia Medical and will also lay the foundation stone of the upcoming medical college in the Sivasagar district.

He will also launch the expansion projects of the Guwahati Refinery and the Digboi Refinery, which will cost Rs 510 crores and Rs 768 crores, respectively.

The opening of the Rs 3,992 crore pipeline project, which runs from Barauni to Guwahati, is another key project to be launched by PM Modi.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister has scheduled programs in Arunachal Pradesh as well.