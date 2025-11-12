PM Modi to lead national celebration of Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the grand national celebration marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda at Dediapada in Narmada district in Gujarat on November 15, 2025.

During the event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8,400 crore across Gujarat, further strengthening the state’s growth momentum.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi have reviewed the detailed preparations for the event during a cabinet meeting, minister and state spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said.

Vaghani stated that the celebration will also include special programmes across the state, with ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior officials participating in events to honour the tribal icon.

He noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has witnessed a renewed emphasis on national pride through landmark commemorations such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, 75 years of the Constitution, the centenary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and now the 150th anniversary of Birsa Munda.

The Prime Minister’s vision of “Virāsat Bhī, Vikās Bhī” (Heritage and Development) has ensured that tribal communities—long neglected—are now placed at the heart of India’s growth and identity. Since 2021, November 15 has been celebrated nationwide as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’, honouring tribal heroes’ contributions to the freedom struggle.

Under Chief Minister Patel’s guidance, Gujarat has been celebrating this milestone with a series of statewide programmes from November 1 to 15. Two Janjatiya Gaurav Yatras—originating from Ambaji and Umargam—are traversing 14 tribal districts, witnessing overwhelming public participation of nearly 6 lakh people. The yatra includes 82 health camps, 51 Seva Setu camps, and cleanliness drives at over 2,500 locations, culminating at Ekta Nagar on November 13.

Additionally, 20 non-tribal districts will host activities such as Seva Setu camps, health initiatives, cleanliness drives, and stage plays on the life of Birsa Munda from November 13 to 15. The national celebration at Dediapada will also feature a special theatrical presentation on Birsa Munda’s life at Ekta Nagar, in the divine presence of Devmogra Mata, symbolising unity, pride, and the spirit of tribal empowerment.



