PM Modi To Open New PMO Office Seva Teerth And Kartavya Bhavans On February 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate his new office complex, Seva Teerth, on Friday, February 13, at 1:30 pm. Along with the new Prime Minister’s Office premises, he will also formally open Kartavya Bhavan-1 and Kartavya Bhavan-2, which will accommodate several important central government ministries.

The newly developed buildings will house offices of key ministries such as Finance, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Education, among others. In addition to the PMO, the Seva Teerth complex will also include the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat, representing a major advancement in the Central Vista redevelopment initiative.

Earlier known as the Executive Enclave, the Seva Teerth project aims to modernise India’s administrative infrastructure. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the inauguration reflects a significant transformation in governance architecture and underscores the government’s focus on creating an efficient, accessible and citizen-oriented administrative system.

The statement noted that for decades, several ministries operated from outdated and scattered buildings across the Central Vista area, leading to coordination issues, higher maintenance costs and inefficient workflows. The new integrated complexes are designed to resolve these challenges by bringing administrative functions under one modern and future-ready framework.

The plan to rename and inaugurate the new PMO office was first announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December 2025 as part of the government’s round-the-clock service vision. In a post on X, Shah said the Modi government’s approach over the past 11 years has been centred on service rather than power, adding that the Prime Minister’s Office has been named Seva Teerth to reflect this philosophy.