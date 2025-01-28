PM Modi to power BJP’s Delhi poll campaign with rally in Ghonda tomorrow

New Delhi: As political heavyweights hit the Delhi poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in North East Delhi's Ghonda seat on Wednesday, looking to end the BJP’s 27-year exile from city power corridors.

A Hindutva push, along with the pitch for infra development, is expected to be the highlight of PM Modi’s address in the Ghonda Assembly seat which is close to the Mustafabad constituency that witnessed communal riots in 2020.

Apart from the rally in Ghonda on Wednesday, the PM is scheduled to address election meetings on January 31 and February 2 for the February 5 Assembly elections.

Earlier on January 4 and January 5, the PM addressed the Delhiites by dedicating several infrastructure projects and laying the foundation stone of development works.

On the eve of PM Modi’s Ghonda rally, the capital’s broadsheet newspapers carried full-front page advertisements, highlighting ‘Modi ki Guarantee’.

The advertisements, prominently carrying the photo of PM Modi, also highlighted the 20 poll promises of the BJP from its ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra’.

The ad campaign coincided with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting, setting the tone for PM Modi’s Ghonda rally and the party’s all-out attack on the AAP government. HM Shah’s schedule on Tuesday covered the Amar Colony Gurudwara under the Kasturba Nagar Assembly, Govindpuri in the Kalkaj Assembly and Meethapur Chowk in the Badarpur Assembly.

Earlier in the month, the Delhi BJP launched a ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ poster which has a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reads, “Modi ki guarantee ka matlab hai har guarantee pura hone ki guarantee (Modi’s guarantee means a guarantee of fulfilling every promise)".

Alongside the poster, the Delhi BJP outlined its vision on social media platform X, promising a range of initiatives. These include financial aid of Rs 2,500 per month for women, affordable LPG cylinders at Rs 500 with one free during Holi and Diwali, and Rs 21,000 along with six nutrition kits for pregnant women.

The party also pledged nutritious meals for slum dwellers at Rs 5, free treatment worth Rs 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and free OPD services for senior citizens above 70 years.

Additionally, senior citizens would receive a pension of Rs 2,500, while widows and the elderly above 70 would get Rs 3,000. Existing welfare schemes would continue with a focus on eradicating corruption.

The Assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pushing hard for a fourth consecutive victory, while the BJP has pulled out all stops to turn the tables.



