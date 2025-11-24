PM Modi to release special coin and stamp in Kurukshetra, commemorating 350th Shahidi Diwas of Guru Teg Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana's Kurukshetra on Tuesday, where he will participate in the inauguration ceremony of 'Panchjanya', constructed in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna and also pay tributes to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the revered ninth Sikh Guru.

At around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 'Panchjanya'. Thereafter, he will visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

Following this, he will participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release a special Coin and Commemorative stamp marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the revered Guru. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Notably, the Central government is observing a year-long commemoration to honour the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Later, at around 5:45 p.m., the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at Brahma Sarovar, one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites, said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

This visit coincides with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, which is currently being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya is gearing up for a major event as the darshan of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple will remain closed for devotees from Monday evening due to preparations for the grand flag-hoisting ceremony atop the temple.

Temple authorities have advised devotees to plan their visits accordingly, as the closure will remain in effect until the ceremony is completed. The upcoming event has infused Ayodhya with renewed excitement and devotional fervour. Streets are being decorated with lights and banners, while security personnel have been deployed across key points in the city.

The spiritual atmosphere around the temple complex reflects a deep sense of celebration, as residents prepare to witness another milestone in Ayodhya's cultural journey.