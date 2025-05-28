PM Modi to visit Sikkim tomorrow for 50 years of statehood celebration

Gangtok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sikkim on May 29, where he is scheduled to participate in key developmental and commemorative events, officials said on Wednesday.

In Sikkim, the Prime Minister will attend the “Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth” programme.

The event marks 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood and highlights the state's journey of sustainable development and cultural preservation.

As part of the celebrations, the Sikkim government has launched a year-long series of events under the theme “Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim” - Golden, Prosperous, and Capable Sikkim - aimed at showcasing the state's rich traditions, natural beauty, and historical legacy.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects, including a 500-bed district hospital in Namchi district, built at a cost of over Rs 750 crore.

He will also inaugurate a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling, Gyalshing district, and unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Sangkhola, Gangtok district.

In addition, PM Modi will release a commemorative coin, souvenir coin, and postage stamp to mark Sikkim's golden jubilee of statehood.

Later in the day the Prime Minister will visit Alipurduar in West Bengal, where he will lay the foundation stone for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in the Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

This initiative is aimed at expanding clean energy infrastructure in the region.

PM Modi’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to regional development and cultural pride, while laying the groundwork for future progress in both states.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing celebrations marking 50 years of Sikkim’s Statehood, Ganga Prasad, former Governor of Sikkim, arrived in the state on Wednesday to take part in the commemorative events.

In honour of his visit, a special luncheon was hosted by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who warmly welcomed Prasad and engaged in a meaningful conversation reflecting on his time in office.

The discussion touched upon his tenure in Sikkim, the deep emotional bond he continues to share with the people, and his lasting admiration for the state’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

“It was a pleasure and an honour to meet Ganga Prasad Ji once again,” said the Chief Minister.

“His presence always evokes a strong sense of connection, and it is heartening to hear his fond memories of Sikkim”, he added.