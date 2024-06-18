PM Modi to visit Varanasi, release Kisan Samman Nidhi's 17th instalment today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister, thereafter, will witness Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and will also offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple here.

He will stay the night in Varanasi and proceed to Bihar on Wednesday morning, official sources said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi will release the 17th instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crores to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer.

So far, more than 11 crore eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs 3.04 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also grant certificates to more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as Krishi Sakhis.

Krishi Sakhi Convergence Program (KSCP) aims to transform rural India through the empowerment of rural women as Krishi Sakhi, by imparting training and certification of Krishi Sakhis as Para Extension Workers. This certification course also aligns with the objectives of the Centre's 'Lakhpati Didi' program.