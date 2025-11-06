PM Modi Urges Bihar Residents to Cast Their Votes Early as Polling Begins in 121 Constituencies Today

Taking to X, he participated a communication and wrote, “today is the polling day of the democracy of republic in Bihar. I call upon all the voters who'll share in this phase to cast their votes with zeal and enthusiasm. I especially compliment all the youthful voters who'll exercise their right to vote for the first time. Remember — first vote, then refreshments!”

The poll body announced that the 121 seats voting for the first phase will be held in 94 seats, with increased security deployment.

The multi-phased Bihar elections 2025 will choose the State’s next government, with ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc contesting the polls.

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav too urged voters to take part in the polls with all their might. “Namaste to the people of Bihar who make the decisions in the state. Today is an important day for you to vote. Our state’s fate lies in the press of a button. For democracy, for our Constitution, for humanity, Bihar voters in the state must come out and vote,” PM Modi posted on X.

“I urge all — first time Gen-Z voters, women, traders, farmers, those who are migrating and working in other states, those who are studying and preparing for jobs, patients and their families, every common man — please do not forget to vote. Election campaign lies in your hands. Your vote can change the future of this state. For a better tomorrow, do not miss your vote. Cast it wisely, and then everything else can wait,” the RJD leader added.