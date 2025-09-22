PM Modi Urges Citizens to Contribute to a Strong, Self-Reliant India on Navaratri’s First Day

“This year, Navratri is full of meaning and value as the enthusiasm of ‘swadeshi’ is being added with new strength,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The festival is a “GST-saving festival,” he added.

Calling on all citizens to work towards the goal of a developed India vision, the Prime Minister said that by embracing ‘swadeshi’, just as our forefathers did during the freedom struggle, they can all make a contribution to the country’s development. “In the same way that swadeshi brought strength to India during the struggle for freedom, today, citizens can join the Swadeshi movement and promote India’s development,” he wrote.

“The strength of ‘swadeshi’ must be in every house and indigenous goods must be seen in every shop,” Modi speech Navaratri 2025.

Monday is also the day when reduced GST rates came into effect for a host of items that PM Modi had described as a “saving festival” in his address to the nation on Sunday. On Monday, he explained that the reforms will help make essential goods and services such as homes, cars, and household appliances more affordable and self-reliant India PM Modi, and launched a nation-wide ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ (GST Savings Festival).

“These reforms have brought the country closer to Atmanirbhar Bharat call and the goal of inclusive growth,” the Prime Minister said in his post. Citizens will now find it easier to achieve their personal goals of buying a home, a TV, a fridge or a vehicle – be it a scooter, a bike or a car, he added, saying that travel would become more affordable too as GST cuts have been announced on most hotel rooms.