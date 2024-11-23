PM Modi urges Indian diaspora to participate in 'Bharat Ko Janiye' quiz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited on Saturday the Indian community members residing abroad to participate in the 'Bharat Ko Janiye' quiz, aiming to strengthen the connection between the country and its diaspora abroad.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi posted, "Strengthening the bond with our diaspora! Urge the Indian community abroad and friends from other countries to take part in the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz!"

"This quiz deepens the connect between India and its diaspora worldwide. It's also a wonderful way to rediscover our rich heritage and vibrant culture," he added.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the winners will get an opportunity to experience the "wonders of Incredible India."

PM Modi also urged the Indian diaspora members in Guyana to participate in the quiz during his recent trip to the South American nation. He noted that it was an opportunity for the people to understand India and their roots that are embedded in the nation's values, culture and diversity.

The fifth 'Bharat Ko Janiye' quiz was virtually launched by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on November 11.

The fifth edition, being held online (www.bkjquiz.com) from November 11 to December 11, was open for participation in two categories -- Non-Resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin/Foreign nationals aged between 14 to 50 years.

There will be 30 questions and participants will get 30 seconds to answer each question.

The top 30 scorers of the quiz, 15 in each category, will be invited for a two-week immersive Bharat Ko Janiye Yatra (Know India Tour). They will also participate in the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubhaneshwar from 08-10 January 2025. Certificate of Participation will also be given to all the participants.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the said quiz began its journey in 2015 following an announcement by PM Modi during the 13th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.

Earlier, the quiz was organised in 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022 so far.

The quiz is an endeavour of the Union Government to strengthen its connection with the Indian Diaspora, particularly the youth, and also to engage foreigners keen to learn about India, as per the MEA.

The quiz is designed to promote a deeper understanding of India's history, culture, growth story, nation-making, and contributions to the world.