PM Modi Urges Kerala Voters To Back ‘Double-Engine’ Government Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to voters in Kerala to give the Bharatiya Janata Party a decisive mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections, arguing that the State would benefit fully from national development initiatives only under a “double-engine” government at both the Centre and State levels. He was speaking at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s ‘Mission Kerala’ rally in Thiruvananthapuram.

During his address, the Prime Minister accused the Left Democratic Front government of preventing people in Kerala from accessing the full benefits of centrally sponsored programmes. He claimed that schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and PM SHRI for schools had not reached their intended beneficiaries because of the State government’s approach.

Mr. Modi said closer alignment between the State and the Centre would accelerate development and ensure smoother implementation of welfare and infrastructure projects. While highlighting ongoing national initiatives and Kerala’s potential role in India’s broader growth story, he did not announce any major new projects during the event.

The rally formed part of the NDA’s efforts to expand its political footprint in Kerala ahead of the Assembly elections, with the Prime Minister positioning the BJP as a catalyst for faster growth and improved delivery of public schemes in the State.