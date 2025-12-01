PM Modi Urges Opposition To Focus On Performance, Not Drama, In Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking before the start of the Parliament’s Winter Session on Monday, emphasised that India has not only practiced democracy but strengthened trust in it. Referring to the high voter participation in the Bihar elections—especially by women—he said it reflects the robust nature of the country’s democratic system. Modi also used the moment to indirectly criticise the Opposition, suggesting that instead of resorting to theatrics, they should work sincerely inside the House.

He remarked that he hoped the Opposition would have accepted their setback in Bihar by now, but their reactions indicate otherwise. Modi added that he is even willing to offer them suggestions on improving their performance after their inability to make an impact in recent elections.

The BJP-led NDA secured a sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, winning 202 out of 243 seats and significantly limiting the gains of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, which managed only 35 seats.

The upcoming Winter Session is expected to see intense discussions, with the Opposition demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The government, however, has not committed to this and has instead lined up ten new bills for introduction, along with a discussion on the 150th year of Vande Mataram. The session will run until December 19.

During Sunday’s meetings—including an all-party meet led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sessions of the Business Advisory Committees of both Houses—the Opposition strongly insisted on prioritising the SIR debate. Some leaders warned that the functioning of the House could be affected without it, while others said the responsibility for any disruption would lie with the government.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, after the meetings, clarified that no party openly stated they would halt proceedings over the issue. He assured that the government aims for smooth functioning and productive debate, stating that differences between parties should not hinder parliamentary work.