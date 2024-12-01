PM Modi urges police to modernise, realign with 'Viksit Bharat' vision at DG-IG conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the police to provide stress on modernisation and realign with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' while calling for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the constabulary, an official said on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said this while speaking at the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar -- the capital city of Odisha. PM Modi attended the conference on November 30 and December 1, a statement mentioned.

In the statement, the PMO said: "In the valedictory session, PM Modi distributed President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau. In his concluding address, PM Modi noted that wide-ranging discussions had been held during the conference, on national and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction on the counter strategies which had emerged from the discussions."

During his address, PM Modi also expressed concern on the potential threats generated on account of digital frauds, cyber-crimes and AI technology, particularly the potential of deepfakes to disrupt social and familial relations.

"As a counter-measure, he called upon the police leadership to convert the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing India's double AI power of Artificial Intelligence and 'Aspirational India'," the statement read.

PM Modi also expanded the mantra of SMART policing and called upon the police to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent.

Appreciating the initiatives taken in urban policing, the Prime Minister suggested that each of the initiatives be collated and implemented entirely in 100 cities of the country.

PM Modi also called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the constabulary and suggested that the police station be made the focal point for resource allocation.

"Discussing the success of hackathons in solving some key problems, PM Modi suggested deliberating on holding a National Police Hackathon as well. The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for expanding the focus on port security and preparing a future plan of action for it," the statement read.

It further said that "recalling the unparalleled contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the Ministry of Home Affairs, PM Modi exhorted the entire security establishment from MHA to the Police Station level, to pay homage on his 150th birth anniversary next year, by resolving to set and achieve a goal on any aspect which would improve police image, professionalism and capabilities".

PM Modi also urged the police to modernise and realign itself with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The statement noted that during the conference, in depth discussions were held on existing and emerging challenges to national security, including counter-terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, cyber-crime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and narco-trafficking.

"Deliberations were also held on emerging security concerns along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies for countering malicious narratives. Further, a review was undertaken of implementation of newly enacted major criminal laws, initiatives and best practices in policing as also the security situation in the neighborhood. PM Modi offered valuable insights during the proceedings and laid a roadmap for the future," it read.

The DG-IG Conference was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah; Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister; National Security Advisor, Union Ministers of State for Home and Union Home Secretary.

The conference, which was held in a hybrid format, was also attended by DGs/IGs of all states and union territories as well as heads of the CAPF/CPOs physically, and by over 750 officers of various ranks virtually from all states and union territories.