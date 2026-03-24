PM Modi Warns Of Prolonged West Asia Crisis, Urges ‘Team India’ Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that the ongoing crisis in West Asia poses serious risks to the global economy and may have lasting consequences. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, he said the conflict, now stretching beyond three weeks, has already disrupted energy supplies and key international trade routes.

He highlighted that the situation has affected the availability of essential resources such as petrol, diesel, gas, and fertilisers, making it a matter of concern for India as well. Despite these challenges, Modi assured that the government is closely monitoring developments and taking necessary steps to minimise the impact on the country.

Cautioning about long-term effects, the Prime Minister said the repercussions of the conflict could persist for an extended period. He stressed the need for patience and a calm approach while dealing with the evolving situation, adding that India’s economic fundamentals remain strong.

Calling for a united response, Modi urged states to act firmly against hoarding and black marketing of essential goods. He encouraged a coordinated “Team India” effort, similar to the approach taken during the Covid-19 pandemic, to ensure stability and smooth supply chains.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, where several global ships, including those with Indian crew members, are currently stranded. He said India is actively engaging through diplomatic channels to ensure the safety of its vessels and to ease tensions in the region.

Emphasising the safety of Indian citizens abroad, Modi noted that nearly one crore Indians live in Gulf countries. He said over 3.75 lakh people have already returned safely since the conflict began, including more than 1,000 individuals from Iran, many of them students.

India continues to maintain communication with key global players, including Iran, Israel, and the United States, to promote de-escalation and seek a peaceful resolution.

To counter supply disruptions, the government is working to secure energy resources from multiple sources. Modi also highlighted the country’s strategic petroleum reserves of 53 lakh metric tonnes, with plans to further expand capacity. He underlined the importance of self-reliance and mentioned ongoing initiatives such as a ₹70,000 crore shipbuilding project aimed at strengthening domestic capabilities.

The Prime Minister concluded by stressing that India must remain prepared, resilient, and united to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing global crisis.