PM Modi wishes President Droupadi Murmu a fruitful presidential tenure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished President Droupadi Murmu a fruitful tenure and said that her assumption of office is a watershed moment for India, especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.





In a series of tweets, Modi said: "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure.





"In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Murmu took oath earlier in the day as the 15th President of India.