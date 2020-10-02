X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

PM Modi wishes President Trump, Melania Trump 'quick recovery' from Coronavirus

PM Modi wishes President Trump, Melania Trump quick recovery from Coronavirus
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, President Trump had announced that he and his wife Melania Trump have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi: "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUSa quick recovery and good health."


The US President and Melania are quarantining at home after testing positive for Covid-19.

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for Covid-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together," Melania tweeted.


Donald Trump and Melania Trump underwent Covid-19 test after his top adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X