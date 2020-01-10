Top
PM Modi wishes singer K J Yesudas on his 80th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished noted singer K J Yesudas on his 80th birthday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished noted singer K J Yesudas on his 80th birthday.

"On the special occasion of his 80th birthday, greetings to the versatile K. J. Yesudas Ji. His melodious music and soulful renditions have made him popular across all age groups. He has made valuable contributions to Indian culture. Wishing him a long and healthy life," the PM tweeted.



Yesudas is known for his Indian classical, devotional and cinematic songs and has recorded more than 80,000 songs in a number of Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Odia as well as Arabic, English, Latin, and Russian, during a career spanning more than five decades.

