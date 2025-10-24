PM Modi’s Bihar visit brings great momentum to election: Shahnawaz Hussain

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bihar holding an election campaign, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said on Friday that the PM’s visit gives a strong boost to the election momentum across the state.

Speaking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bihar, a wave of happiness spreads across the state. The people of Bihar love him deeply because of the extensive work he has done for them. His visit today will give great momentum to the entire election. The current wave in our favour will soon turn into a storm.”

Reacting to remarks made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, who accused the Mahagathbandhan of ignoring Muslim leadership despite Muslim voters’ significant share, Hussain said, “They have taken Muslim votes but given them no representation. There is no place for Muslims in the RJD. They have cheated even while distributing seats. What kind of MY (Mukesh Sahani–Tejashwi Yadav) equation is this? It’s completely unacceptable. Lalu Yadav has forcibly made Tejashwi Yadav the CM face for Congress, while Mukesh Sahani has declared himself Deputy CM.”

Targeting Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Hussain said, “When Rahul Gandhi came to Bihar, he was under the illusion that the Congress was still a major force. But Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav showed him Congress’ real position. The party has completely surrendered. That’s why Rahul Gandhi doesn’t even mention Bihar now. Pappu Yadav still claims that any votes for him will be in Rahul’s name, but RJD leaders don’t consider Rahul a factor at all.”

Responding to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s statement that he would not be the Chief Minister and that “the people themselves will be the CM,” Hussain remarked, “These are just his words. Everyone knows that ‘Jungle Raj Part 2’ is not returning. Bihar has good governance now, and it will continue. The NDA will form the next government and win more than 200 seats.”

Hussain expressed confidence that the Prime Minister’s visit would energise the BJP cadre and further consolidate support for the NDA across Bihar.