PM Modi’s Call To Israel, Iran Could Help End Conflict: Former UAE Envoy To India

Former UAE Ambassador to India Hussain Hassan Mirza has said that a single phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to both Israel and Iran could help reduce tensions and potentially halt the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking in an interview with India Today TV, Mirza emphasised India’s strong diplomatic position and the prime minister’s relations with both countries, suggesting that these ties could play a key role in easing the situation.

“India is a great country. Considering its global profile, even one telephone call from Mr Modi to both Israel and Iran asking them to stop could make a difference,” Mirza said during the conversation.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Modi recently visited Israel and also maintains positive relations with Iran. According to Mirza, India’s balanced ties with both sides place it in a unique position to encourage dialogue.

Mirza also expressed hope that India’s leadership would step in diplomatically, especially given the large Indian community living in the United Arab Emirates. He highlighted the contributions made by Indians to the country’s infrastructure, trade and business over several decades.

More than 3.5 million Indians currently live in the UAE, making it one of the largest expatriate communities in the country.

During the interview, Mirza added that the UAE had not permitted any activities against Iran to be carried out from its territory. He said other Gulf nations, including Kuwait and Qatar, had also refrained from allowing attacks against Iran from their soil.

His remarks come as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran continues to intensify across the region, with missile and drone strikes raising concerns about a wider escalation in the Middle East.