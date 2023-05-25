PM Narendra Modi Arrives At Delhi Today After His Three Nation Visit

After visiting Australia, Papua New Guinea, and Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Delhi's Palam airport on Thursday. Upon his arrival at the airport, Prime Minister Modi was presented with flowers by BJP National President JP Nadda and other party members. On Thursday morning, Nadda arrived at Delhi's Palam airport early to greet PM Modi upon his arrival in India following the conclusion of his three-nation tour.



The BJP National President was accompanied by Meenakshi Lekhi, the Minister of State for External Affairs, Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Vidhuri, Hans Raj Hans, and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. Additionally, a sizable group of BJP members and supporters gathered in front of Palam Airport to welcome PM Modi.

According to BJP activists, people are here to welcome PM Modi, because he has made us and the entire nation proud. BJP workers could be seen brandishing flags and posters as they excitedly awaited the arrival of the PM. Prior to the PM's arrival, they may be seen dancing to drum beats in a secure environment. Additionally, PM Modi thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the hospitality provided to him during his Sydney visit.

In addition to speaking at a landmark community programme during his three days in Australia, PM Modi met with his Australian counterpart in private. He also had meetings with a number of business executives and notable Australians. Thousands of Indians from abroad attended the community gathering at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park; many of them had travelled to Australia on a special "Modi Airways" flight.

At the gathering, Australian Prime Minister Albanese compared Prime Minister Modi's broad appeal to that of renowned rock artist Bruce Springsteen, who is also known to his followers as "The Boss."

Meanwhile, on Monday of this week, PM Modi and James Marape, the prime minister of Papua New Guinea, co-chaired the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.