PM Condoles death of Ramoji Rao
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Ramoji Film City founder, Shri Ramoji Rao.
Shri Modi said that Ramoji Rao was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films.
The Prime Minister posted on X;
“The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.
Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”