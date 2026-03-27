PM Narendra Modi To Convene CMs Meet Amid Iran Crisis, Revives ‘Team India’ Strategy

With the West Asia conflict entering its fifth week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers to review preparedness and ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel and essential commodities across the country.

India has been taking steps to cushion the impact of disruptions caused by Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz, but effective implementation will depend heavily on coordination with states. The upcoming meeting aims to strengthen this Centre-state collaboration and maintain stability in supply chains.

The Prime Minister recently warned that the ongoing crisis could have long-term implications for India. Drawing parallels with the Covid-19 period, he stressed the need for collective action between the Centre and states, urging them to make special arrangements to avoid any disruption in essential supplies.

He highlighted the importance of the ‘Team India’ approach, a cooperative model that proved effective during the pandemic. Under this framework, the Centre and states worked closely on managing health infrastructure, testing, treatment, and later vaccination drives.

During that time, regular interactions between the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers ensured coordinated decision-making. Policies such as phased reopening and vaccination strategies were shaped with inputs from states, helping balance public health concerns with economic recovery.

As India faces fresh global challenges, the government is once again leaning on this collaborative model. The renewed push for ‘Team India’ reflects the country’s federal structure, where strong Centre-state cooperation is key to managing large-scale crises effectively.