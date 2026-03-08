PM Narendra Modi To Launch India’s First Ring Metro Network In Delhi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new sections of the Delhi Metro today and lay the foundation stone for three upcoming corridors under Phase V(A) of the metro expansion project.

The Prime Minister will open the 12.3 km Majlis Park–Maujpur-Babarpur stretch of the Pink Line along with the 9.9 km Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park extension of the Magenta Line. With the completion of this new section, the Pink Line will form a full circular route, making it India’s first operational ring metro network.

This milestone is expected to improve connectivity across different parts of Delhi, making travel easier and faster for daily commuters. The circular corridor will allow passengers to move around the city more efficiently without depending heavily on central interchange stations.

Alongside the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three new metro corridors, which are part of the next stage of Delhi Metro’s expansion plan. These developments aim to strengthen the capital’s public transport system and support the growing mobility needs of the city.