PM Narendra Modi To Meet CMs Amid Iran Crisis, Revives ‘Team India’ Approach

As tensions in West Asia continue to escalate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers to assess preparedness and ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, especially fuel. The discussion comes at a time when disruptions linked to Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz are raising concerns over energy security.

The Centre has already initiated several measures to minimise the impact of the crisis, but effective implementation will require close coordination with state governments. The upcoming meeting aims to strengthen this collaboration and ensure stability across supply chains.

Recalling the approach adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of collective action. He urged states to make necessary arrangements so that essential goods remain readily available, highlighting that the same cooperative spirit—often referred to as the ‘Team India’ model—should guide the response to the current situation.

During the pandemic, regular interactions between the Centre and states played a key role in managing health infrastructure, testing, treatment, and later vaccination efforts. This coordinated strategy helped balance public health priorities with economic recovery.

With fresh global uncertainties emerging, the government is once again relying on this collaborative framework. The renewed focus on Centre-state partnership reflects India’s federal structure, where joint decision-making is seen as crucial in navigating large-scale challenges.