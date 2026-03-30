PM praises fish farmer Sujata in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Odisha fish farmer Sujata Bhuyan, who transformed her endeavour into a thriving business. Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said Sujata of Sambalpur district was a homemaker, but she wanted to do something new and further help her family.

So, a few years ago, she started fish farming in the Hirakud reservoir, Modi said. The early days were not easy for her. Numerous challenges, such as weather changes, arranging food for the fish and balancing household responsibilities were there, but her spirit remained unwavering, he said.

Within just two or three years, she transformed her endeavour into a thriving business. Today, her success has become a new ray of hope for the women of the community, the Prime Minister said. "Our fishermen brothers and sisters are not just warriors of the sea; they are also a strong foundation of a self-reliant India. Battling the waves of the sea even before dawn, they set out to strengthen their families and the country's economy," he further said.

Modi said the lives of hardworking fishermen are being made easier in many ways today. Whether it's port development or insurance for fishermen, many such initiatives are proving extremely helpful. The weather patterns greatly impact their activities at sea. Keeping this in mind, they are being fully supported through technology, he pointed out.

"I am extremely happy that such efforts are not only enriching our fisheries sector; it is also instilling the spirit to innovate. Today, ever-new innovations are taking place in the fields of fisheries and seaweed, and our fishermen are becoming self-reliant," added the Prime Minister. "I am feeling very happy as our Prime Minister praised me and my work. I have started fish farming in 2022 and now earning Rs 7 to 8 lakh per annum," Sujata said. She thanked Modi for recognising her effort and the Odisha government for its support.During the radio programme, Modi also mentioned Prakash Rath from Kendrapara for expressing his views on ways to advance women-led development. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi too extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister for mentioning the success story of Sujata and Rath in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. "This is a matter of pride for the entire people of Odisha," Majhi wrote on X.

"Sujata Bhuyan has achieved remarkable success by cultivating fish through 'Cage Culture' in Hirakud reservoir by utilising the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana' (PMMSY). Today, she has set an example for others by producing about 25 to 30 metric tonnes of fish and earning Rs 8 to 10 lakh, annually," he said.

This inspiring journey of Sujata, who has become a self-reliant entrepreneur from a housewife, will definitely encourage other women of the State to become self-reliant, the Chief Minister said. Majhi congratulated and extended best wishes to Sujata for her continuous efforts and success.

About 12 lakh youth have participated in the Central government's 'My Bharat Budget Quest' competition. However, Om Prakash Rath’s thoughts and analysis presented through his essay on ‘Women-led Development’ impressed the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said.

"The appreciation of Om Prakash Rath's essay shows the intellectual capacity of the young talent of our State. I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to him for this success,” he wrote on the social media platform.