PM praises global bizmen in 'Indian growth story'

Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with four leading industry leaders of Malaysia and appreciated the strong interest of the companies in the "Indian growth story."

"Prime Minister appreciated the growing B2B connections between India and Malaysia and the strong interest of Malaysian companies in the Indian growth story," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Modi met with Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS; Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Founder of Berjaya Corporation Berhad; Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, Managing Director of Khazanah Nasional Berhad; and Pua Khein Seng, Founder of Phison Electronics.

In his meeting with Tengku Muhammad Taufik, the Prime Minister discussed "strengthening energy partnerships and new opportunities in renewables and clean fuel, including green hydrogen and green ammonia," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media.

PETRONAS has a three-decade presence in India with a diversified portfolio across LNG, petrochemicals and emerging green energy solutions, he added.

Vincent Tan Chee Yioun conveyed to the PM that he looks forward to deepening Berjaya's footprint in India’s dynamic services and consumer sectors, while Pua Khein Seng spoke on Phison's desire to participate in the fast-growing tech and innovation ecosystem in India, including the semiconductor industry, he said. In his meeting with the PM, Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir spoke about India's "economic transformation and its place as a high-potential market for investments," he added. Modi highlighted the initiatives and reforms undertaken in India in recent years to promote ease-of-doing-business and create a stable, efficient and predictable business and policy environment.