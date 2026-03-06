PM speaks with Macron, calls for restoration of peace in West Asia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron amid concerns that the Middle East conflict could spill over into other areas.

Modi revealed that he had discussed the shared Indo-French concerns about the evolving situation in West Asia and the need to return to dialogue and diplomacy in a telephone call.

“Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” he wrote on X.