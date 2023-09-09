Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 09 September, 2023
- CPI Narayana strongly condemns arrest of Naidu
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Jana Sena, BJP condemn arrest of Naidu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
Just In
PM to unveil `2,141cr ‘Statue of Oneness’ in MP
Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a State of spiritual tourism by the overwhelming numbers at its various renowned and renovated temples. Prime...
Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a State of spiritual tourism by the overwhelming numbers at its various renowned and renovated temples. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 108-feet tall statue of Adi Shankracharya atOmkarsehawar on September 18, 2023. The tallest statue of the 8th century Indian : philosopher was built at a cost of Rs 2,141 crore.
Yuvraj Padole, Deputy Director – Events, Marketing & Film Tourism, MP Tourism Board, announced this during a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday. He said, “MP is often referred as the ‘Heart of Incredible India’ is also the ‘Tiger State of India’ with 785 tigers and boasts a remarkable blend of history, culture, and natural beauty.”
The roadshow is aimed at showcasing the State's incredible tourism offerings and fostering collaboration between key industry stakeholders, concluded on a high note.