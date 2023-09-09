  • Menu
PM to unveil `2,141cr ‘Statue of Oneness’ in MP
Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a State of spiritual tourism by the overwhelming numbers at its various renowned and renovated temples. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 108-feet tall statue of Adi Shankracharya atOmkarsehawar on September 18, 2023. The tallest statue of the 8th century Indian : philosopher was built at a cost of Rs 2,141 crore.

Yuvraj Padole, Deputy Director – Events, Marketing & Film Tourism, MP Tourism Board, announced this during a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday. He said, “MP is often referred as the ‘Heart of Incredible India’ is also the ‘Tiger State of India’ with 785 tigers and boasts a remarkable blend of history, culture, and natural beauty.”

The roadshow is aimed at showcasing the State's incredible tourism offerings and fostering collaboration between key industry stakeholders, concluded on a high note.

