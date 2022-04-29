PM urges Patidar community to explore new horizons in food and agri business

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Global Patidar Business Summit 2022, organized by Sardardham, Surat, virtually. A few ministers of the Gujarat government and industrial leaders were present on the occasion.

Recalling Sardar Patel's words, the Prime Minister said today India has so much. "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had said at the time of Independence that there was no shortage of wealth in the country. We just need to use our brains wisely. If we start a work with a resolve, the result is certain. Therefore, the words of Sardar Saheb should not be forgotten. We just have to strengthen our self-confidence, our spirit of Aatmanirbharta. This confidence will come only when there is participation of everyone in development, everyone's effort will be involved."

He suggested to the Patidar leaders to invest in local infrastructure, food and agribusiness. The PM said we can't be self-reliant by only investing in the diamond business, land deals or developing industries in bigger cities. I want you to adopt small towns and start exploring food and Agri businesses new horizons.

On the enhancement of the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country, the Prime Minister said that it is the constant effort of the government through its policies and actions that such an environment should be created in the country that even the youth of ordinary families become entrepreneurs, dream and take pride in entrepreneurship. Schemes like Mudra Yojna are giving strength to those people to get into business who never dreamed about doing so. Similarly, Start Up India is helping in realization of innovation, talent and dreams of Unicorn which appeared inaccessible earlier.

Shifting to Gujarati the Prime Minister asked the community to create groups consisting of both experienced and young members to work on issues of national interest and document ideas, global good practices and government policies and their analysis can also be undertaken. He said subjects like fintech, skill development, financial inclusion etc can be taken for suggesting intervention in government and in academics.

The Prime Minister also asked the summit to explore ways of modernizing agriculture and bringing investment in agriculture. He gave the example of the dairy movement in Gujarat a few decades ago that changed the economic landscape of the farmers there. He said we need to find ways to promote agro-based industries. Such efforts can help in reducing import of edible oil. He emphasized the possibilities in the food processing industry and natural ways of farming in an organic way.

Modi emphasized the possibilities of using spare areas in the fields for solar panels. He asked them to contribute in the recently launched Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan in which he suggested to the community to develop 75 amrit sarovars in each district, which can emerge as tourist spots.

Sardardham is organizing the GPBS every two years. The first two summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current summit is being held in Surat. The main theme of GPBS 2022 is "Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India". The summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth. The three-day summit from April 29 to May 1, covers various aspects of the industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, innovation, among others.