PM Vishwakarma Yojana empowers women in J&K's Poonch to pursue self-employment

Srinagar: The PM Vishwakarma Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September, 2023, is proving to be an empowering initiative for women along with other artisans, craftsmen, and skilled individuals, especially in the remote and border district of Poonch in J&K.

This initiative aims to enhance the skills of workers and empower them to become self-reliant.

In Poonch, a significant number of women are benefiting from this scheme, learning tailoring, stitching, and other skills that are paving the way for self-employment opportunities. Under this program, women undergoing training at the ITI Poonch have expressed gratitude, highlighting how the scheme has enabled them to gain expertise and start small businesses.

The instructor at the ITI Poonch, Tabrez Khan told IANS that the training program includes basic and advanced courses. "More than 400 candidates have already completed their training, with a new batch currently undergoing basic training, followed by an advanced 15-day program," he said.

The scheme also offers financial assistance, providing loans of up to Rs 1 lakh at a subsidised interest rate of five per cent to help individuals expand their small businesses.

"Additionally, skill upgradation programs under the scheme ensure that participants learn modern techniques and tools, improving their efficiency and employability," said the instructor.

One of the beneficiaries, Aamna, shared her experience, saying, “This initiative by PM Modi is helping us become self-reliant. We are learning to use tools and modern methods while polishing our skills. Many individuals from previous batches have already reaped the benefits of this scheme. I would like to thank the Prime Minister for this opportunity.”

The Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is an ambitious initiative aimed at empowering artisans and craftsmen by offering loans at low interest rates. The scheme seeks to provide recognition and support to these artisans as ‘Vishwakarma,’ helping them expand and modernise their craft. Through this, the government aims to uplift the lives and businesses of traditional artisans across the country.