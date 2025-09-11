Live
PM visits Dehradun and conducts review meeting to assess damage caused by floods in Uttarakhand
Highlights
PM announces financial assistance of Rs. 1200 crore for flood and rain affected areas in Uttarakhand
PM announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured
PM announces comprehensive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme to children orphaned due to recent floods and landslides
PM meets affected families and offers condolences
PM also meets personnel of the NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra volunteers and praises their efforts
Central Government assures full support for restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected regions
