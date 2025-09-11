PM visits Dehradun and conducts review meeting to assess damage caused by floods in Uttarakhand

PM announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured

PM announces comprehensive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme to children orphaned due to recent floods and landslides

PM meets affected families and offers condolences

PM also meets personnel of the NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra volunteers and praises their efforts

Central Government assures full support for restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected regions