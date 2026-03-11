PMK eyes fresh political push as Sowmiya Anbumani likely to contest TN Assembly polls

Chennai: With Anbumani Ramadoss recently entering the Rajya Sabha, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is preparing for a strategic shift ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with party sources indicating that his wife Sowmiya Anbumani is likely to be fielded as a key candidate.

According to senior PMK leaders, Sowmiya Anbumani is expected to contest from one of the party’s traditional strongholds in northern Tamil Nadu.

Constituencies currently under consideration include Thiruporur Assembly constituency, Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, Pennagaram Assembly constituency, and Pappireddipatti Assembly constituency.

Party insiders say the move is part of a broader plan to present Sowmiya as a prominent face of the party in the Assembly if she secures a victory.

Sources within the PMK also emphasised that Anbumani Ramadoss maintains a "very good equation" with both the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), strengthening the possibility of the party remaining aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the polls.

At the same time, they dismissed speculation that a faction led by PMK founder S. Ramadoss would be accommodated in the alliance with separate seat allocations. Party sources clarified that such reports were inaccurate.

Leaders said Anbumani Ramadoss’ decision to move to the Rajya Sabha was taken after considerable deliberation about the party’s current needs. They believe his presence in the Parliament will give PMK stronger representation in New Delhi while enabling the party to introduce new leadership in the state.

"His election to the Rajya Sabha opens the door for Sowmiya Anbumani to emerge as the party’s Assembly face,” a senior leader said, adding that the party also requires a strong statewide campaigner to challenge the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Among the constituencies under consideration, Thiruporur is seen as a strategic option due to evolving alliance equations and the influence of actor-politician Vijay, whose political entry is reshaping electoral calculations in the region.

The seat is currently held by S. S. Balaji of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Although tensions between Anbumani Ramadoss and his father S. Ramadoss could create complications in some constituencies, party leaders believe Sowmiya’s "genial personality" and appeal among women and young voters may help neutralise any internal dissent.

Meanwhile, addressing a general body meeting of the PMK women’s wing in Pallavaram, Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the DMK government for failing to fulfil several promises made during the 2021 Assembly elections. He specifically urged the State government to implement the promised Rs 100 subsidy on LPG cylinders, noting that rising prices, linked in part to global tensions such as the Israel–Iran conflict, were placing an additional burden on households. He also accused the DMK of not implementing other commitments, including monthly electricity meter readings and the abolition of NEET, both of which were key issues in the party’s election campaign.



