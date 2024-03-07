PM’s 1st visit to J-K since Art 370 today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple development projects and address a public meeting in Srinagar on Thursday during his first visit to Kashmir after his government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement, Modi will attend the “Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir” programme at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium and inaugurate initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in the Union Territory.

With the Lok Sabha election around the corner and opposition parties seeking an announcement on Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister’s scheduled visit has acquired a keen political dimension in terms of what he might have to say on the issue.

The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The statement said Modi will launch nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1,400 crore under the “Swadesh Darshan” and “PRASHAD” (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

He will launch the “Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll” and the “Chalo India Global Diaspora” campaign as well, besides announcing tourist destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme.