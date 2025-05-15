Live
PM’s Adampur Airbase visit draws praise
New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met soldiers at the Adampur Airbase following the successful ‘Operation Sindoor’, citizens applauded his swift and resolute action against terrorism. They welcomed his gesture of reaching out to the Indian armed forces to express appreciation for their bravery.
A day after addressing the nation on the success of the counter-terror operation, PM Modi travelled to the Punjab airbase on Tuesday morning to salute the valour and commitment of the armed forces. ‘Operation Sindoor’ was carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people lost their lives to four heavily armed terrorists, including two from Pakistan.
