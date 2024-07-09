PM’s High-Profile Visit to Russia: Modi-Putin meet to boost ties in energy, defence

Moscow: In his first trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began a two-day high-profile visit to Russia to hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin with a focus on boosting bilateral ties in areas of energy, trade and defence.

Shortly after landing in Moscow, Modi said he is looking forward to deepening bilateral partnership in futuristic areas and that stronger ties between India and Russia will "greatly benefit our people". Modi was received at the Vnukovo-II airport by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The Russian first deputy minister also accompanied the Indian prime minister to his hotel from the airport in the same car, officials said.

Manturov had received Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Russia as well. "Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation," Modi said on 'X'. "Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people," he said. It is Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019, the first after the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and the first in Modi's third term as the prime minister.

Russian President Putin is set to host a private dinner for Modi ahead of Tuesday’s talks at the 22nd India-Russia summit in Moscow. Modi will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Putin and will also interact with the members of the Indian community.



“PM is set to hold substantive discussions with President Vladimir Putin to take forward the special partnership between the two countries. He will also interact with the Indian community in Russia,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on ‘X’.

After concluding his engagements in Russia on July 9, Modi will leave for Austria in the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to that country in over 40 years.

The focus of the Modi-Putin summit talks is expected to be on further boosting bilateral cooperation in trade, energy and defence. The Ukraine conflict is set to figure in the discussions.