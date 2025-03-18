PM's Maha Kumbh statement in LS: Speaker invokes Rule 372, LoP Rahul takes ‘new India’ jibe

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Maha Kumbh 2025 as a moment of ‘awakening’ for the nation and credited its success to countless contributions from countrymen, this prompted protests from the Opposition and also ‘new India’ jibe from Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. The House was adjourned for the day soon after that.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi said that the religious gathering in Prayagraj was a significant milestone, as it demonstrated the country’s capabilities to the world.

“On behalf of the House. I congratulate everybody who was important in organising the event of this magnitude and all the people of the country who went to take the holy dip," he added.

PM Modi also suggested that India should start celebrating river festivals to save and revive water bodies.

While the Prime Minister listed the achievements of Maha Kumbh, the House witnessed pandemonium as Opposition members started protesting and asking the government to come clean on the stampede tragedy also.

Following uproar in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla invoked Rule 372 from the rulebook and instructed the members to desist from creating unnecessary chaos.

“Rule 372 clearly states that the Prime Minister or any minister can make statements in the House, without taking any questions,” Om Birla said and asked the members to ‘educate’ themselves on the rules before jumping into the Well.

The House was adjourned for the day at around 2 pm after that.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated that he wanted to support the Prime Minister on Maha Kumbh’s achievements, but he was denied the permission for the same.

“Maha Kumbh represents our rich culture and history. I wanted to support PM on this,” he told scribes.

“This is New India,” he said further taking a sharp dig at the NDA dispensation, stating that Leader of Opposition must have a say on matters pertaining to national importance.

He also criticised PM Modi for not speaking on the Maha Kumbh tragedy in Prayagraj, that resulted in the death of 30 devotees, and not paying tributes to them, in his speech.