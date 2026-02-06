PM's Reply To Motion Of Thanks In RS: New world order emerging, leaning towards India says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his much-anticipated speech in the Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering and walkout by the Opposition. From targeting the "decades" of Congress regime to accusing the Opposition of "protecting the infiltrators", the Prime Minister said that a significant part of the NDA regime, which has been in power for over a decade now, has gone in "correcting the mistakes of the past".

PM Modi highlighted India’s growing influence in the rapidly evolving global order, saying world events increasingly tilt in India’s favour. He described India as a credible friend to many nations.

During his address, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the Opposition party is unable to digest its successive electoral defeats and will never be able to dig his grave despite nursing deep hatred towards him.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, Modi started his speech amid loud sloganeering of “Let the LoP speak” and “tanashashi nahi chalegi (dictatorship will not be tolerated) by the Opposition MPs. The PM taunted the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, suggesting that he should consider “sitting” and raising slogans, given his age.

The Opposition staged a walkout shortly after the speech began. Taking on the Congress, the Prime Minister said those who talk of ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ are raising slogans like ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’, which highlights their frustration of electoral defeats. “They will never be able to dig my grave,” Modi said. Modi said they abuse him daily because they are unable to digest how a poor man like him has occupied the post and is surviving.

He said the Congress’s first family feels that the prime minister’s post is their family fiefdom. Modi also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC party of protecting “ghuspaithiyas” (infiltrators) in West Bengal, who were taking away jobs and rights of youth and land of tribals.

The PM listed out the achievements of his government in the last 11 years, while asserting that high growth and low inflation reflect the strength in the country’s economy, which was set to emerge as the third largest in the world.