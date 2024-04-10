PM’s vision set to revolutionise gaming in India, say creators after meeting Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Several leading gaming creators met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, saying that his vision is set to “revolutionise gaming” in the country.

Creators like Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur, and Anshu Bisht met PM Modi and discussed the rise of the e-gaming industry.

"We recently had an insightful discussion with the Prime Minister about the esports industry. His vision is set to revolutionise gaming in India," Agarwal and Patankar posted on Instagram.

India currently has a huge gaming audience of 450-550 million players.

In FY23, the Indian gaming industry generated $3.1 billion in revenue, marking a 19 per cent growth from $2.6 billion in FY22, according to recent industry data.

Dhare, in her Instagram post, said that it was an honour to be the only woman gamer at the table, discussing the future of e-gaming and content creation with PM Modi.

"Thank you for recognising our voices and paving the way for inclusivity in this industry," she added.

As per Invest India, the online gaming segment is the fourth-largest segment of the Indian Media & Entertainment sector.

It is expected to reach Rs 231 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20 per cent.

Last month, the creators and influencers’ community hailed PM Modi, calling him the creator of 'New Bharat' and the 'Greatest Of All Time' during the National Creators’ Awards in New Delhi.