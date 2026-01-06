PoJK refugees cite Venezuela case in appeal to PM Modi for PoK's liberation

Jammu: The organisation of displaced families from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), on Tuesday, appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to liberate the region citing the recent US intervention in Venezuela.

Rajiv Chuni, Chairman of the organisation of PoJK displaced families, appealed PM Modi to take decisive military action for liberation of PoJK, citing recent US action in Venezuela against narco terrorism.

The organisation representing displaced persons from PoJK has sent an urgent appeal to the Prime Minister Modi seeking military intervention to liberate the region, destroy terrorist infrastructure and drug trafficking networks, and honour India's longstanding Parliamentary commitment.

The letter, dated January 5, 2026, from Chairman Rajiv Chuni, represents tens of thousands of families displaced since 1947 and emphasises the severe ongoing injustices under Pakistan's illegal occupation.

"For more than 78 years, PoJK has been under Pakistan's unlawful control, in defiance of international norms and India's sovereign rights."

"Pakistan has exploited the region's rivers, forests, and minerals for its own gain while neglecting and oppressing the local population, imposing severe human rights violations, denial of democratic freedoms, and economic deprivation."

"Furthermore, PoJK has become a hub for terrorist training camps and launch pads directing attacks against India, alongside drug trafficking routes fueling narco-terrorism that endangers India's security and youth."

"The indigenous people of PoJK have endured immense suffering, including the 1947 genocide that targeted Hindus, Sikhs, and other minorities with mass killings, expulsions, and forced conversions, effectively erasing entire communities and turning survivors into refugees."

"Properties remain seized without compensation, and dams such as Mangla have been constructed on ancestral lands without consent, submerging homes and farmlands."

"Despite these atrocities, the displaced persons yearn to return and live peacefully as citizens of India. The appeal invokes the Indian Parliament's unanimous resolution of February 22, 1994, which affirms the entirety of Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India and calls for Pakistan to vacate the occupied territories, describing this as a binding national pledge."

"A compelling recent precedent is the United States' resolute military operations against Venezuela in early 2026, including Operation Southern Spear and the culminating Operation Absolute Resolve.

"Under President Donald Trump, US forces conducted airstrikes on drug trafficking infrastructure and a large-scale operation in Caracas, resulting in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and associates on charges of narco-terrorism linked to flooding America with drugs and posing a national security threat," the letter said.

The letter states: "India possesses even stronger justifications: restoring territorial integrity in line with a Parliamentary resolution (unlike the US action without a territorial claim), eradicating terrorism by destroying training camps and launch pads (more direct than US efforts against drug routes), neutralising PoJK-based drug networks compounded by cross-border terrorism, and addressing humanitarian crises including human rights abuses, resource exploitation, and the plight of displaced persons and residents."

"Just as the US acted decisively to safeguard its security by targeting narco-traffickers and related infrastructure, India holds superior moral, legal, and security imperatives to liberate PoJK, eliminate terrorist camps and launch pads, dismantle drug networks, and reintegrate the region with the motherland."

"We have suffered 78 years of injustice and eagerly await return to our homeland as Indian citizens," Chairman Rajiv Chuni said.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's strong and visionary leadership, this is a pivotal moment for bold measures to achieve justice and fulfill the nation's commitments," the letter said.

The organisation expressed confidence that the Indian government will respond sympathetically to this enduring injustice and undertake necessary actions, including military operations, to resolve it.



