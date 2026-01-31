Police arrest fake IB officer who used forged govt IDs

New Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a man who allegedly impersonated an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer to deceive people in east Delhi and was on the run since being declared a proclaimed offender in a case related to the crime, police said on Friday.

The accused, Vimal Bhat alias Sonu, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from the Patparganj Industrial Area on January 29, they said.

During the investigation of the 2017 case, it had come to light that Bhat allegedly posed as an IPS officer posted with the IB to deceive people and used a fake identity card to project himself as a senior officer.

Police said he would move around in a vehicle fitted with ‘POLICE’ stickers, a siren and a loud hailer to create an impression of official authority and to instil fear among members of the public.