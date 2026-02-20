Police arrests sharpshooter Bobby, woman linked to Bishnoi

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested sharpshooter Bobby Kabootar, wanted in multiple murder cases, including last year's killing of two brothers in northeast Delhi, and a woman allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Special Cell sources said on Thursday that the woman was apprehended along with alleged sharpshooter Mahfooz Ali (45), alias Bobby Kabootar, near the Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi. According to the police, the arrests were made following inputs about the movement of the accused persons.

"A trap was laid in the Mahipalpur area, and the SUV in which they were travelling was intercepted around midnight on Tuesday. Firearms were allegedly recovered during the operation, and the accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act," the sources said.

The woman was also allegedly found in possession of drugs. Officials said she is being questioned about the gang's suspected narcotics network and her role in facilitating its activities.

The sources said that she was part of the gang and had been under surveillance for some time before her arrest. Police said she projected herself as a makeup artist and operated a beauty parlour in northeast Delhi, leading investigators to suspect that the establishment was used as a front while she remained involved in the gang's operations.

"Her exact role in the syndicate is being ascertained. Kabootar, who was arrested in the same operation, has been wanted in multiple criminal cases, including at least six murder cases.