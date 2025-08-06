Live
Police asked to beef up security ahead of Independence Day in Jammu
Highlights
Jammu: Authorities on Wednesday asked police and security agencies to beef up the security apparatus in Jammu ahead of Independence Day, official sources said.
This is being done in the wake of a threat perception, they said.
Police and security agencies have been asked to strengthen security measures in all the districts of the region ahead of Independence Day, they said.
Focus has been laid on intensified patrolling, night vigilance and border alertness in view of the threat perception, they said.
The security audit of vital installations and public places should be carried out, they said, adding that the security setup along the border areas should be strengthened.
