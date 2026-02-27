Police chief eyes making city drug-free; 'frame action plan with focus on slums'

The Delhi police chief has set his sights on making the national capital drug-free, with a special focus on curbing narcotics abuse in JJ clusters that are considered vulnerable to drug trafficking and consumption, an official said on Thursday.

At the first crime review meeting of 2026 held in January, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha made it clear that eliminating the drug menace would be among the top priorities of the force for the year.

Golchha has directed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to submit detailed action plans aimed at eradicating the supply and consumption of narcotics in slums under their jurisdictions, a senior police officer told PTI.

"The commissioner has given clear instructions that we must not allow drugs to destroy the future of our youth. JJ clusters are particularly vulnerable and need focused intervention," the officer said. According to the officer, DCPs have been asked to identify active drug dealers and peddlers operating in these areas and review their criminal status -- whether they have been arrested, are on bail, or are absconding. Where legally feasible, steps such as externment proceedings and preventive detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988, are being examined.

"The emphasis is not merely on arresting street-level peddlers. We have been told to dismantle the entire supply chain by working on both backward and forward linkages - from source to distribution network," the officer said. Police units have also been instructed to coordinate closely with specialised anti-narcotics teams and enhance surveillance in identified hotspots.