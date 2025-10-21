Police Commemoration Day: Fadnavis pays homage to fallen personnel

Live
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial to mark the Police Commemoration Day and said their sacrifice continues to inspire people to uphold courage and integrity.
He laid a wreath at the memorial located at the police headquarters at Naigaon in Mumbai.
"On Police Commemoration Day, we bow in gratitude to the brave officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice continues to inspire us to uphold courage and integrity," the chief minister said in a post on X.
On October 21, 1959, 10 valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.