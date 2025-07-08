Police Encounter Kills Suspect In Bihar Businessman Gopal Khemka Murder Case

A suspect linked to the murder of prominent Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was fatally shot during a police encounter in Patna's Malsalami area last night. The deceased, identified as Vikas, was allegedly an accomplice to the main shooter in the high-profile killing that has created political turbulence for the Nitish Kumar administration.

Vikas reportedly accompanied Umesh, the primary gunman, when the latter shot Khemka dead outside his Patna residence on Friday night. Police had previously arrested Umesh, who is accused of being the main shooter in the businessman's murder.

The killing occurred when Khemka was sitting in his vehicle just outside his home gates. An unidentified gunman approached the car, opened fire, and escaped from the scene. Khemka, who owned Magadh Hospital and multiple petrol stations, had previously experienced family tragedy when his son was murdered in Hajipur seven years earlier due to a land-related conflict.

Law enforcement agencies have detained two individuals in connection with the businessman's death. Apart from Umesh, police have also apprehended a person suspected of orchestrating the contract killing. "A joint operation by the Special Task Force and Patna Police has resulted in both arrests. The investigation continues, and we will share additional information as it becomes available," stated a senior police official.

The murder has created significant political pressure for the Nitish Kumar government as the ruling JDU-BJP coalition prepares for upcoming Assembly elections. Opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, are using the incident to criticize the state government's handling of law and order issues.

Following the shocking murder, Chief Minister Kumar convened meetings with senior officials, directing them to expedite the investigation. He emphasized that maintaining the rule of law remains the government's highest priority and warned of severe consequences for any officer showing negligence in the case.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about Bihar's security situation and the effectiveness of law enforcement in protecting prominent citizens from targeted violence.