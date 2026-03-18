Police in J&K's Shopian seize vehicle bought with proceeds of narcotics trade

Srinagar: Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday said that a vehicle acquired through the proceeds of narcotic trade has been seized.

A police statement said: “Continuing its sustained crackdown on narcotics-related activities, Police in Shopian have seized a vehicle (Swift car) bearing registration number JK13J-3347, valued at approximately Rs 6,80,960, belonging to Ishfaq Ahmad Koka, son of Abdul Majeed Koka, resident of Melhura Zainapora.”

The vehicle was identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal sale of drugs and narcotics.

The seizure of the vehicle has been made under the provisions of Section 68 of the NDPS Act, in connection with FIR No. 04/2026 registered at Police Station Zainapora.

The process was conducted in strict compliance with all legal procedures and protocols, the statement said.

Police have reaffirmed their firm commitment to eradicating the drug menace from the district and urged the public to cooperate by sharing any information related to drug trafficking or other illegal activities.

The Army is deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K. Situated in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of the Valley, and in Poonch, Rajouri and parts of Jammu district, the LoC is 740 km long.

The International Border is 240 km long in J&K, situated in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts. The Border Security Force (BSF) guards the International Border.

The Army and the BSF are deployed to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities initiated from the Pakistan side of the border.

J&K Police and the security forces carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland, and drug smugglers, peddlers and those involved in hawala rackets are on the radar of the security forces.

It is believed that funds generated through drug smuggling, peddling, hawala rackets and other unlawful financial activities are used to sustain terrorism in J&K.



