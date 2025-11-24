Police infrastructure strengthened to ensure safer communities: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam is steadily strengthening its internal security framework with major investments in police infrastructure, as part of a broader push to ensure safer communities across the state, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts, stating that while others merely make promises, Assam is focusing on real, visible progress on the ground.

Sharing on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the state is building stronger police infrastructure to ensure safer communities, underlining that development in the law and order sector remains a key priority for the government.

The Chief Minister said that 16 new police housing projects and five modern commando battalions are currently under development in different parts of Assam.

He said that the new housing projects are aimed at improving living conditions for police personnel and their families, ensuring better morale and operational readiness.

He said that at the same time, the raising of modern commando battalions reflects the government’s emphasis on combating organised crime, insurgency threats, and other security challenges through highly trained and well-equipped forces.

“These initiatives are not just about buildings or facilities; they are about creating an ecosystem where our police force can function more efficiently and effectively. With modern stations, improved equipment and enhanced training, we are delivering protection and peace to the people of the state,” Sarma stated.

He further added that robust police infrastructure plays a crucial role in strengthening public confidence, deterring criminal activity and ensuring a swift response in emergencies.

He claimed that over the past few years, the state government has taken several steps to modernise police stations, upgrade forensic capabilities, expand surveillance networks and improve mobility with new vehicles and technology-driven monitoring systems.

“Security analysts believe that such investments in physical infrastructure, coupled with capacity building and technological upgradation, have a long-term impact on maintaining stability and improving law and order,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the move is also seen as a support mechanism for police personnel who often operate in challenging and high-risk environments.

He pointed out that the Assam government has reiterated that it remains committed to continuing these projects at a rapid pace, with a focus on transparency, efficiency and community safety.

“With the latest developments underway, the state is positioning itself to meet future security needs with greater preparedness and resilience,” claimed the Chief Minister.