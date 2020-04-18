Police nab COVID-19 suspect from Haryana after he escaped hospital quarantine

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday caught a COVID-19 suspect from Haryana after he ran away from the national capital's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

The police had apprehended the man and his accomplice on April 10 after 65 cartons of Haryana-made liquor were found in their possession. They were carrying the alcohol in milk cartons, the police said.

One of the two men, during his questioning, told cops that he had attended his aunt's funeral who had died of COVID-19.

He was then tested at Lady Hardinge Medical College and the result came out negative for the infection. The police then sent him to LNJP Hospital to be quarantined for 14 days, from where he escaped. The result of his tests that were conducted at the LNJP Hospital is still awaited.

The police are tracing all those persons who may have come in contact with the man. A case has also been registered against him.