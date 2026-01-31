Police probing whether injection was given on medical advice: SIT head ACP Sharma on Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s death

Jodhpur: Sadhvi Prem Baisa, a prominent spiritual figure and storyteller died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday evening at an ashram in Pal village under the Boranada police station area in Rajasthan. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, including an injection reportedly administered shortly before she passed away.

A nine member SIT has been formed to investigate the issue from all angles. The SIT will function under the leadership of ACP Chhavi Sharma.

Speaking to IANS, ACP Chhavi Sharma said, “As per the report given by her father on January 28, Sadhvi Prem Baisa was unwell throughout the day. She called a compounder to her private residence, who administered an injection. After the injection, her condition worsened, and she was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

"Her body was later brought to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital's mortuary and a post-mortem was conducted on January 29. The post-mortem report has been reserved.

"Investigators are examining technical evidence including mobile call records, CCTV footage from the ashram, and other digital inputs to reconstruct her final hours.

"The compounder, Devi Singh, has been detained and questioned regarding the injection. Police are probing whether the injection was given on medical advice, what medication was used, and whether it contributed to her death."

The case has drawn widespread public attention, particularly after a post appeared on Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s social media account nearly four hours after her death, stating, “If not in my lifetime, then I will get justice after my death.” The post has sparked speculation on whether her death involved suicide, medical negligence, or foul play.

The investigation has also revived a previous blackmail case. In July 2025, a video of Prem Baisa with a man was widely circulated on social media. She filed an FIR at Boranada police station, claiming the man was her father and the footage dated back to 2021, when she was depressed.

The accused allegedly tried to extort Rs 20 lakh by threatening to release the video. Four individuals, including Jogendra alias Jogaram, his wife Krishna, and her former driver Ramesh, were arrested in connection with the case.

Prem Baisa had earlier stated, “These people have defamed the saffron robe. I am ready to undergo an ordeal by fire to prove my innocence.” Police officials had said the accused deliberately attempted to tarnish her image.

Authorities have assured that further action will be taken based on post-mortem findings and the ongoing probe. Meanwhile, social media continues to demand an impartial investigation and accountability for those responsible.



