Police Register 8 FIRs Over Fake AI Images On Kashi Ghat Redevelopment Shared Online

Police in Varanasi have registered eight separate cases against individuals accused of circulating AI-generated images and misleading claims on social media about the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat. Officials said the content shared online misrepresented the actual progress of the project and was intended to spread misinformation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal stated that the cases were filed against eight people and certain X handles under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the police, fabricated visuals and false narratives related to the beautification and strengthening of cremation facilities at the historic ghat were posted on social media, particularly on X.

Authorities alleged that some of the images were linked to Hindu deities and were circulated with the intention of hurting religious sentiments, provoking public anger, and disrupting social harmony. A complaint was lodged at Chowk police station by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu, whose company has been involved in redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat since November 15, 2025.

The complaint claimed that an X user shared AI-generated and deceptive images late on January 16. Police said the posts distorted facts, misled devotees, and triggered resentment, drawing a large number of objectionable comments and reposts that further escalated tensions.

Bansal added that the attempt was not only to offend religious sentiments but also to foster an anti-government narrative. Given the seriousness of the issue, legal action is being taken against those who created, shared, reposted, or commented on the misleading content. He said a detailed investigation is ongoing and warned that strict action will continue against anyone spreading rumours or false information on social media.